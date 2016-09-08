Kennel show planned

— The Richland Kennel Club will have its 110th Annual American Kennel Club Obedience Trial, Rally Trials, and Conformation Events during its Fall Dog Show at Columbia Park, 100 Howard Amon Drive, Sept. 30 through, Oct. 2.

Competitions begin at 8 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. each day.

The Richland Kennel Club will have more than 1,000 AKC registered dogs being exhibited by their owners and handlers.

The show also provides an opportunity to earn part of the $2,600 in scholarship funds being awarded to winners in the junior handling classes.

Admission is free to the general public.