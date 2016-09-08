0

Labor of love on Labor Day

Sunnyside firefighter Tony Castillo takes down a U.S. flag from along Edison Avenue Monday night to mark the end of Labor Day. The department sets out flags each holiday throughout the city’s downtown corridor.

Photo by John Fannin
Thursday, September 8, 2016

