PUBLIC RECORD

GRANDVIEW POLICE

September 6

Traffic offense on West Fifth Street.

Trespassing on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Crescent Drive.

Lost property on West Main Street.

Parking problem on West Fifth Street.

Information on Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on East Washington Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at North Euclid Road.

Assist agency at West Fifth Street.

Trespassing on Avenue H.

Domestic on South Division Street.

September 7

Suspicious circumstance on Wallace Way.

Welfare check on South Euclid Road.

Missing person on North Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

September 6

Residential alarm on West Boulevard North.

Court order violation on Bailey Avenue.

Assist resident on Bailey Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

September 6

Hit-and-run crash on B Street.

Malicious mischief on B Street.

Burglary on Second Avenue.

September 7

Traffic stop on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

September 6, 2016

MITIGATION HEARINGS

Evaristo Moreno Andrade, dob 10/03/43, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Oscar Manuel Avila Sanchez, dob 12/11/75, Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Juan Gabriel Carrillo, dob 09/27/80, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Antonio Gamero Casio, dob 09/02/79, Speeding 22 mph over the speed limit. $259 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Dismissed.

Fidelina Diaz, dob 04/23/66, defective tail lamps. $136 fine. No valid operator’s license with valid identity. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

Janai Mystelle Esqueda, dob 01/14/99, violation of instruction permit. Dismissed. Failure to yield the right-of-way. $100 fine, court costs, continued for six months.

Johanna Belem Garcia, dob 10/12/94, no valid operators license with valid identification. Dismissed. Failure to sign/carry/display vehicle registration. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Dismissed.

Andres Mendez, dob 03/01/89, no valid operating license with valid identification. $550 fine.

Marisol Paniagua, dob 07/12/91, Operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine. Failure to use child restraint. $136 fine. Failure to stop/yield at intersection. $136 fine.

Mariana Rodriguez, dob 05/04/94, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Myra Lynn Rubalcava, dob 07/13/77, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550. Defective license plate lamp. $136 fine.

Carlos Ruelas Valdovinos, dob 03/23/99, violation of instruction permit. $136 fine.

Carlos Ruelas Valdovinos, dob 03/23/99, violation of instruction permit. $136 fine. Second-degree negligent driving. $550 fine. No driver’s license on person. $136 fine.

Viridiana Gua Sanchez Hernandez, dob 03/02/92, speeding 6 mph over limit. $136 fine. No valid operator’s license with valid identification. $550. Operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550.

Francisco Joel C. Valencia, dob 01/06/96, improper passing on right side. $136 fine. Operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550.

Francisco Joel C. Valencia, dob 01/06/96, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550.

Ricardo Hernandez Villanueva, dob 03/12/87, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license with valid identification. $550 fine. Defective tail lamp. Dismissed.

Freddy Gris, dob 08/20/92, failure to use child restraint. $136. Operating motor vehicle without insurance. $250 fine.

Crystal Rosario Armendariz, dob 07/02/90, operating motor vehicle without insurance. $550 fine.

DISMISSALS

Danny Manuel Moreno Jr., dob 03/01/89, speeding 22 mph over the limit and operating motor vehicle without insurance.

Maria B. Robles Hernandez, dob 09/16/93, no valid operators license with valid identity.

Sabreen N. Saramah, dob 03/12/94, failure to use child restraint.

Jose Guadalupe Solorzano Gomez, dob 05/30/72, no valid operator’s license with valid identification.

Jose Manuel Morales-Chavez, dob 11/15/77, no valid operator’s license without identification.

Armando Sanchez Magana, dob 08/01/70, no valid operator’s license without identification.

Nicholas O. Walle, dob 12/26/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Miguel Angel Andrade Chavez, dob 05/22/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Connie G. Lopez, dob 11/24/51, B-2 general commercial zone.

Amber G. Robles Olivera, dob 12/20/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Elias Sanchez, dob 09/05/92, dog license required.

Jerry Dale Shelton Jr., dob 10/19/77, drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Natasha Lynn Villa, dob 07/17/84, second-degree attempted theft.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Robert Lee Carman, dob 01/17/87, obstructing law enforcement officer and false statement to public servant. Dismissed.

Diego Eugenio Castillo Perez, third-degree theft. Dismissed.

Serena Hernandez, dob 10/04/98, reckless driving. Dismissed.

Regina Maxine Pena, dob 12/13/76, third-degree theft. Dismissed.

Felicita Rocha, dob 08/02/47, third-degree theft. Dismissed.

Juan Antonio Silva, dob 08/10/87, no contact/protection order violation. Dismissed.

PRELIMINARY HEARINGS

Crystal Rosario Armendariz, dob 07/02/90, no valid operator’s license without identification. $550 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Noel DeJesus Moncivaiz Jr., dob 05/11/85, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days, 340 days suspended, credited for 24 days. No fine.

Becky Terese Phillips, dob 04/20/77, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days, 334 days suspended.

Jerry Dale Shelton Jr., dob 10/19/77, third-degree theft. Sentenced to 364 days, 337 days suspended. No fine.

Natasha Lynn Villa, dob 07/17/84, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed. False statement to public servant. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 364 days, 334 days dismissed.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Noel DeJesus Moncivaiz Jr., dob 05/11/85, third-degree theft. 45 days in jail re-imposed.

BENCH WARRANTS

Alexis Jolynn Archuleta, dob 05/25/93, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Albaro Ramirez Contreras, dob 09/27/80, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Colton H. Marley, dob 01/26/91, third-degree theft.

Alilcia Marie Sanchez, dob 11/04/78, third-degree theft.

Catherine Lenore Slagle, dob 08/13/85, third-degree theft.

Barbara Ann White, dob 09/17/55, third-degree theft.

Barbara Ann White, dob 09/17/55, third-degree driving while license suspended.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

September 6

Fire structure on South 13th Street.

Transport to West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on Parkland Drive.

Information on South 16th Street at Irving Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South Ninth Street.

Injury crash on South 16th Street at Irving Avenue.

Assist agency on Skyline Drive.

Animal problem on South 16th Street.

Information on West Grandview Avenue.

Parking problem on Bountiful Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Disorderly on Waneta Road.

Information on Waneta Road at Picard Place.

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon road

Assist agency on East Jackson Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Information on East Allen Road.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Residential alarm on South Eighth Street.

Assist agency on West Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on South 16th Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Irving Avenue.

Information on South 16th Street.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Threats on East Custer Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on East Lincoln Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

September 6

Recovered stolen vehicle on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Child porn on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on West Sunnyside Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Outlook.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Fordyce Road at Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

September 6

Unwanted guest on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Non-injury crash on Seventh Street.

Assist agency on Buena Way at East McDonald Road.

Code enforcement on Baker Drive.

Assist agency on Reed Street.