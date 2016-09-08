Students host pow wow

— The All-Nations Student Pow Wow will feature Grammy-nominated group, Black Lodge Singers, as the Head Drum at their first-ever pow wow.

Black Lodge Drum Singers will perform at 1 p.m. event Sept. 17 at Heritage University, 3240 Fort Road.

Traditional, fancy and grass dance competitions are planned. Drumming competitions are planned with special consideration for the first five teams to register.

Craft and food vendors will be on campus. A hosted dinner will be served at 6 p.m.