1936: Mabton farm issues call for hop pickers

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

110 YEARS AGO…(1906)

H.E. Nicolai of Sunnyside issued a warning he would take “severe measures” if local boys continued trespassing on his property.

100 YEARS AGO…(1916)

Work to remodel the Lois Theatre in Grandview was nearly completed. The theater featured pictures and vaudeville acts.

90 YEARS AGO…(1926)

Charley Lapp and Beatrice Cable of North Sunnyside travelled by car to Freewater, Ore. They stopped in Walla Walla on the way home.

80 YEARS AGO…(1936)

The Yakima Chief Ranch in Mabton needed 500 hop pickers for a harvest estimated at 8,000 pounds per acre. The company furnished tents, stoves, wood and had a grocery store on the grounds for its workers.

70 YEARS AGO…(1946)

A new city of Sunnyside ordinance stipulated the city had the right to remove trees located on any streets and alleys within the city limits.

60 YEARS AGO…(1956)

Sunnyside business owners met at the Planters Hotel to plan pre-holiday sales promotions.

50 YEARS AGO…(1966)

The A. Wallaces of Liberty reported the birth of their 16th grandchild.

40 YEARS AGO…(1976)

Adolf Fuchs of Sunnyside claimed he had a sunflower plant that was the world’s tallest. It stood at 15 feet, 2 inches tall and was still growing.

30 YEARS AGO…(1986)

Deke Berchtold was named the C squad boys basketball coach for Sunnyside High School. He replaced Dan Wold, who moved up to the junior varsity coaching position.

20 YEARS AGO…(1996)

Ken Knowles and Nathan Robledo of Sunnyside formed a musical group, Exit 69, that was one of 10 area bands participating in the Lower Yakima Valley’s first alternative rock festival.

10 YEARS AGO…(2006)

Sunnyside police were dispatched to handle 12 thefts and four burglaries over Labor Day weekend.