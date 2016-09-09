2016 Pentathalon —Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Thursday's pentathalon event at Moses Lake was a preview of the Big 9 League teams.
Sunnyside High School's swim team competes Tuesday at Lions Pool against Eastmont at 4 p.m.
Diving
*1 Bucknum, Aleah WEN-IE 104.15
*1 Laney, Alyssa WEN-IE 104.15
*3 Dillon, Sophia WEN-IE 87.50
*3 Brault, Emily WEN-IE 87.50
*5 Patton, Anita MOS-ZZ 81.75
*5 Jenkins, Sydney MOS-ZZ 81.75
*7 Anderson, Lia 16 SHS-ZZ 81.70
*7 Partch, Alex 15 SHS-ZZ 81.70
50 yard freestyle
1 Dressel, Isabelle WEN-IE 24.94
2 Van Troba, Ella NACH 26.26
3 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 26.44
*4 Dana, Cora MOS-ZZ 26.60
*4 Wulf, Kailie WEN-IE 26.60
6 Orozco, Tessa BR-IE 26.64
7 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 26.71
8 Tucker, Brooke EAST-IE 27.02
50 yard breaststroke
1 Dressel, Isabelle WEN-IE 30.76
2 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 32.46
3 Bay, Rebecca WEN-IE 34.41
4 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 34.43
5 Tucker, Brooke EAST-IE 34.48
6 Cozart, Alyssa IKE-IE 34.80
7 Speed, Shyanne MOS-ZZ 35.46
8 Hartley, Jordan WEN-IE 35.48
50 yard backstroke
1 Wulf, Kailie WEN-IE 30.17
2 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 30.40
3 Van Troba, Ella NACH 30.56
4 DeGrasse, Jackie IKE-IE 30.91
5 Van Heyningen, Hannah WEN-IE 31.22
6 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 31.31
7 Kim, Catherine DAV 31.45
8 Orozco, Tessa BR-IE 32.02
50 yard butterfly
1 Van Troba, Ella NACH 28.25
2 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 28.75
3 Dressel, Isabelle WEN-IE 28.79
4 Orozco, Tessa BR-IE 29.21
5 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 29.41
6 Hartley, Jordan WEN-IE 29.86
7 Dana, Cora MOS-ZZ 30.00
8 Speed, Shyanne MOS-ZZ 30.30
200 yard freestyle relay
1 WEN-IE A 1:45.87
1) Wulf, Kailie 2) Hartley, Jordan 3) Bay, Rebecca 4) Dressel, Isabelle 26.65 27.54 27.00 24.68
2 WEN-IE B 1:50.56
1) Van Heyningen, Han-nah 2) Wilt, Abigail 3) Lurbur, Hadassah 4) Dressel, Rae Ann 27.35 27.94 27.67 27.60
3 EAST-IE A 1:51.19
1) Tucker, Brooke 2) Avilez, America 3) Wurl, Kinley 4) Davy, Gabrielle 27.68 28.96 27.72 26.83
4 IKE-IE A 1:52.15
1) DeGrasse, Jackie 2) Cunningham, Maya 3) Cozart, Alyssa 4) Gilmore, Sammie 27.51 26.83 28.78 29.03
5 MOS-ZZ A 1:57.32
1) Speed, Shyanne 2) Pryor, Janice 3) Ewing, Reagan 4) Dana, Cora 27.82 32.00 30.90 26.60
6 WEN-IE C 1:57.68
1) Eifert, Charlotte 2) Dilly, Tara 3) Graves, Amy 4) Eifert, Alice 29.32 29.39 30.50 28.47
7 DAV A 1:58.47
1) Schloss, Kahlani 2) Durkee, Koto 3) Hilton, Jordyn 4) Kim, Catherine 28.86 30.63 30.31 28.67
8 WVAL A 2:00.42
1) Rickey, Kendall 2) Shetty, Rhea 3) Vickers, Bella 4) Alderman, Lauren 28.57 33.17 29.74 28.94
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment