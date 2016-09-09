2016 Pentathalon —Moses Lake

— Thursday's pentathalon event at Moses Lake was a preview of the Big 9 League teams.

Sunnyside High School's swim team competes Tuesday at Lions Pool against Eastmont at 4 p.m.

Diving

*1 Bucknum, Aleah WEN-IE 104.15

*1 Laney, Alyssa WEN-IE 104.15

*3 Dillon, Sophia WEN-IE 87.50

*3 Brault, Emily WEN-IE 87.50

*5 Patton, Anita MOS-ZZ 81.75

*5 Jenkins, Sydney MOS-ZZ 81.75

*7 Anderson, Lia 16 SHS-ZZ 81.70

*7 Partch, Alex 15 SHS-ZZ 81.70

50 yard freestyle

1 Dressel, Isabelle WEN-IE 24.94

2 Van Troba, Ella NACH 26.26

3 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 26.44

*4 Dana, Cora MOS-ZZ 26.60

*4 Wulf, Kailie WEN-IE 26.60

6 Orozco, Tessa BR-IE 26.64

7 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 26.71

8 Tucker, Brooke EAST-IE 27.02

50 yard breaststroke

1 Dressel, Isabelle WEN-IE 30.76

2 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 32.46

3 Bay, Rebecca WEN-IE 34.41

4 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 34.43

5 Tucker, Brooke EAST-IE 34.48

6 Cozart, Alyssa IKE-IE 34.80

7 Speed, Shyanne MOS-ZZ 35.46

8 Hartley, Jordan WEN-IE 35.48

50 yard backstroke

1 Wulf, Kailie WEN-IE 30.17

2 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 30.40

3 Van Troba, Ella NACH 30.56

4 DeGrasse, Jackie IKE-IE 30.91

5 Van Heyningen, Hannah WEN-IE 31.22

6 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 31.31

7 Kim, Catherine DAV 31.45

8 Orozco, Tessa BR-IE 32.02

50 yard butterfly

1 Van Troba, Ella NACH 28.25

2 Dressel, Rae Ann WEN-IE 28.75

3 Dressel, Isabelle WEN-IE 28.79

4 Orozco, Tessa BR-IE 29.21

5 Cunningham, Maya IKE-IE 29.41

6 Hartley, Jordan WEN-IE 29.86

7 Dana, Cora MOS-ZZ 30.00

8 Speed, Shyanne MOS-ZZ 30.30

200 yard freestyle relay

1 WEN-IE A 1:45.87

1) Wulf, Kailie 2) Hartley, Jordan 3) Bay, Rebecca 4) Dressel, Isabelle 26.65 27.54 27.00 24.68

2 WEN-IE B 1:50.56

1) Van Heyningen, Han-nah 2) Wilt, Abigail 3) Lurbur, Hadassah 4) Dressel, Rae Ann 27.35 27.94 27.67 27.60

3 EAST-IE A 1:51.19

1) Tucker, Brooke 2) Avilez, America 3) Wurl, Kinley 4) Davy, Gabrielle 27.68 28.96 27.72 26.83

4 IKE-IE A 1:52.15

1) DeGrasse, Jackie 2) Cunningham, Maya 3) Cozart, Alyssa 4) Gilmore, Sammie 27.51 26.83 28.78 29.03

5 MOS-ZZ A 1:57.32

1) Speed, Shyanne 2) Pryor, Janice 3) Ewing, Reagan 4) Dana, Cora 27.82 32.00 30.90 26.60

6 WEN-IE C 1:57.68

1) Eifert, Charlotte 2) Dilly, Tara 3) Graves, Amy 4) Eifert, Alice 29.32 29.39 30.50 28.47

7 DAV A 1:58.47

1) Schloss, Kahlani 2) Durkee, Koto 3) Hilton, Jordyn 4) Kim, Catherine 28.86 30.63 30.31 28.67

8 WVAL A 2:00.42

1) Rickey, Kendall 2) Shetty, Rhea 3) Vickers, Bella 4) Alderman, Lauren 28.57 33.17 29.74 28.94