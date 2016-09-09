Bus service adds Sunnyside stop

— A third local stop and an express service from Yakima to Pasco are changes in store for the free Community Connector bus service.

People for People, a non-profit group that receives state Department of Transportation funding, announced the changes this week.

Route changes between Yakima and Prosser are effective Oct. 3.

The additional local stop is Sunnyside Community Hospital, 1016 Tacoma Ave.

Buses will continue to stop at WorkSource, 1925 Morgan Road, and Neighborhood Health, 617 Scoon Road.

“I am extremely appreciative of them (People For People staff) providing this service to our clients,” Neighborhood Health Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ann Allen said. “They’re a great partner. I trust they’ll do the best for this community.”

Granger is also impacted by the new schedule.

It will lose one stop, Chandler’s Conoco. That leaves the city with one Community Connector stop at KDNA Radio, 121 Sunnyside Ave.

The good news for Granger, however, is that buses will stop at KDNA three times a day instead of once on the way to Prosser.

People for People considered charging a fare for the Community Connector prior to a series of public meetings in April.

The service remains free, however, according to the new schedule released.

“Given the limited funding available, People For People is evaluating how to provide the most cost efficient service that best meets the needs of our riders,” spokeswoman Gracie Sexton said of the need for public input.

Based on comments received, People for People is adding an “express run” from Prosser to Yakima. The non-stop route leaves Prosser bus station, Seventh and Stacy Ave., at 6:15 p.m. and arrives at Yakima Transit Center, 105 S. Fourth St., at 7:14 p.m.

The same route takes more than two hours when buses make each of the stops between Prosser and Yakima.