Firewise workshop set

GOLDENDALE — Free registrations are being accepted for a Firewise workshop to help the public prevent wildfire losses.
The workshop is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Klickitat Public Utility District building, 1313 S. Columbus Ave.
Call 509-773-5328, Ext. 108, to pre-register.
