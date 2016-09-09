Prosser may prohibit new pot stores

— Two marijuana stores are enough.

That’s a stance the City Council will discuss during its meeting Tuesday night.

It is in response to an application for a retail marijuana store, The Garden, to open at 210 Chardonnay Ave., Ste D.

There are already two marijuana stores with Prosser addresses.

Mayor Randy Taylor believes there should not be a third.

“Having three out of the four possible marijuana stores located in Benton County with a Prosser address is not the desire or intent of the Liquor and Cannabis Board,” Taylor wrote to the board in a letter dated yesterday. “Having three stores in Prosser is too many.”

Taylor also told the board the City Council has not thoroughly reviewed changes in the state’s marijuana laws since the city approved the first store in 2014.

He also provided a photograph showing the applicants did not date their notification posted in a window.

Taylor’s letter came a day after City Administrator Dave Stockdale sent a memo to Taylor spelling out the same issues with The Garden’s application.

“I am recommending that you deny the license application,” Stockdale wrote.

City Planning Director Steve Zetz echoed those sentiments in a memo to Stockdale dated Tuesday.

Zetz noted, “... the Planning Department would recommend objecting to the license based on the number of stores per population as well as pointing out the geographic imbalance of locating a third store at the western most end of Benton County.”

Taylor filled out the city’s official response to the Liquor and Cannabis Board, opposing the applicant and location, as well as calling for a hearing with the state agency.

Grouping multiple stores in one small city was one of the objections raised last month when the Sunnyside City Council decided to revisit a previous ban on retail marijuana.

Councilmen Dean Broersma and Spencer Martin expressed concern that Yakima County’s remaining six at-large marijuana stores could all set up shop in Sunnyside, if the city lifted the ban.

Also Tuesday, the Prosser City Council is planning a public hearing on its sign code.

The city is proposing revisions to the code due to a U.S. Supreme Court case, Reed vs. Gilbert, Ariz.

The decision “... has compelled Prosser to update the city code in order eliminate content based regulation,” Zetz has told council.

In response, the city is considering sign code changes that include:

• Adjusting freeway sign height and size, developing a matrix to limit size based on height.

• Electronic reader boards or message centers require a conditional-use permit if within 500 feet of a residential zone.

• Electronic message centers may change copy once every 15 seconds, but may not flash, pulse, strobe or otherwise distract drivers.

• Wall signs may not exceed 20 percent of the face of the building.

The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.