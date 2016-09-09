PUBLIC RECORD

GRANDVIEW POLICE

September 7

Domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Broadview Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on Euclid Road and West Second Street.

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

Assist resident on West Main Street.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street.

Domestic on West Wine Country Road.

Suicidal person on West Fifth Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Information on Glen Street.

Traffic hazard on Nicka road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street at South Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

September 7

Malicious mischief on Cherry Hill Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Exit 58.

Suspicious circumstance on Cherry Hill Road.

MABTON POLICE

September 7

Animal problem on Fourth Avenue.

Fraud on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

September 6

Bridget Erin Duffy, dob 08/11/80, violation of temporary order of protection and resisting arrest.

Jose Luis A. Gomez, dob 12/24/88, two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order, third-degree mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Julian Jeremy Perez, dob 08/31/90, indecent exposure.

Gregoria Luna Sanchez, dob 06/26/65, third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.

Miguel Angel Andrade Chavez, dob 06/22/97, minor in possession/minor in consumption.

James Earl Smith, dob 08/19/70, third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked.

Juan Carlos Osorio-Macareno, dob 05/14/90, driving under the influence.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

September 8, 2016

DISMISSALS

Veronica Maria Uribe, dob 01/24/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Jesus Diaz Jr., dob 03/29/88, third-degree driving while license suspended.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Ruby Jo Davila, dob 03/30/78, operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

BENCH WARRANTS

Ruby Jo Davila, dob 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Ruby Jo Davila, dob 03/30/78, two counts of possessing another’s identity.

Ruby Jo Davila, dob 03/30/78, third-degree driving while license suspended.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

September 7

Information on East Lincoln Avenue.

Information on Waneta Road.

Assault on Columbia Avenue.

Assist agency on East Jackson Avenue.

Domestic on North First Street at East Warehouse Avenue.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on Cemetery Road.

Animal problem on East Jackson Avenue.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Allen Road.

Lost property at Picard Place.

Animal problem on Outlook Road.

Welfare check on North Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street.

Animal problem on South 10th Street.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Domestic on South Third Street, Yakima.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Disorderly on Federal Way.

Traffic hazard on South Hill at South First Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Information on Homer Street.

Information on Cascade Way.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Morgan road.

Assist agency on homer Street.

Information on Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Allen Road at Waneta Road.

Found property on south 10th Street.

Information on West Maple Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Decatur Avenue.

Transport to Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on West Madison Avenue.

Recovered stolen vehicle on Morgan Road.

September 8

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

September 7

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Assault on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Driving under the influence on Chaffee Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Assault on Tear Road at Yakima Valley Highway, Grandview.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Harassment on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Traffic offense on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Assist agency on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Harassment on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

September 8

Unwanted guest on Burr Street, Buena.

ZILLAH POLICE

September 7

Burglary on Sunset Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue at Sunset Way.

September 8

Harassment on South D Street.