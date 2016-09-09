State closes Pasco case

PASCO — The state’s attorney general is closing an investigation into the Feb. 10, 2015, officer-involved shooting.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said officers “... did not exceed the legal standards for the justifiable use of deadly force” in the shooting death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes.
He was shot and killed during an encounter with three police officers.
Gov. Jay Inslee asked Ferguson to review the case after prosecuting attorneys declined to pursue charges.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment