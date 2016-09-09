State closes Pasco case

— The state’s attorney general is closing an investigation into the Feb. 10, 2015, officer-involved shooting.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said officers “... did not exceed the legal standards for the justifiable use of deadly force” in the shooting death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes.

He was shot and killed during an encounter with three police officers.

Gov. Jay Inslee asked Ferguson to review the case after prosecuting attorneys declined to pursue charges.