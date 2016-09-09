Sunnyside hosts statewide migrant conference

A request from the White House two weeks ago led to a local non-profit group organizing a statewide meeting last night.

“Elevating Migrant Voices” was the theme of the session at the Community Center that drew hundreds of educators, parents, students, as well as local, state and national leaders.

“We were contacted a couple of weeks ago about hosting the event,” Inspire Development Centers’ spokeswoman Julie Jones said. “This is such an important topic for our community and state.”

Inspire, based in Sunnyside, operates more than 20 early childcare centers.

Last night included an advance showing of “Field of Promise,” a documentary scheduled to air on PBS.

Cleo Rodriguez Jr. of the National Migrant Seasonal Head Start Association said

the film shows the struggles and courage of migrant students pursuing education.

Former Grandview School Superintendent Kevin Chase, now with Educational Service District No. 105, said the conference was a sober reminder.

“It re-roots us that we have a lot of work to do with migrant students and parents,” Chase said. “They deserve our best.”