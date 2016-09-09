Sunnyside prepares for 9/11

Other local Sept. 11 observances planned

Today’s Harrison Middle School assembly is one of several local happenings scheduled to mark the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jim Restucci have also issued an order to observe Sept. 11, by lowering state and U.S. flags to half-staff Sunday for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to victims of the 2001 tragedy.

Flags will be lowered by the close of business today and should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset Sept. 11, or first thing Monday morning.

In Grandview, a Day of Service is scheduled Saturday. The Church of Latter-day Saints is organizing the event, led by Gary Christensen.

This year, volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Community Center parking lot, 812 Wallace Way.

Teams will be working at multiple locations throughout the community.

A number of churches are also planning events Sunday to pay tribute to local firefighters and law enforcement personnel.

Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will provide lunch to the firemen on duty Sunday.

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church will have a 10:30 a.m. Law Enforcement Sunday Service, followed by lunch at the church, 400 North Ave.

Police officer Joe Chiprez, Police Chief Al Escalera and Yakima County Sheriff Brian Winter are the guest speakers.