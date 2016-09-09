Sunnyside prepares for 9/11

Other local Sept. 11 observances planned
Today’s Harrison Middle School assembly is one of several local happenings scheduled to mark the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jim Restucci have also issued an order to observe Sept. 11, by lowering state and U.S. flags to half-staff Sunday for national Patriot Day, the annual memorial to victims of the 2001 tragedy.
Flags will be lowered by the close of business today and should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset Sept. 11, or first thing Monday morning.
In Grandview, a Day of Service is scheduled Saturday. The Church of Latter-day Saints is organizing the event, led by Gary Christensen.
This year, volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Community Center parking lot, 812 Wallace Way.
Teams will be working at multiple locations throughout the community.
A number of churches are also planning events Sunday to pay tribute to local firefighters and law enforcement personnel.
Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will provide lunch to the firemen on duty Sunday.
Cornerstone Assembly of God Church will have a 10:30 a.m. Law Enforcement Sunday Service, followed by lunch at the church, 400 North Ave.
Police officer Joe Chiprez, Police Chief Al Escalera and Yakima County Sheriff Brian Winter are the guest speakers.
SUNNYSIDE — Austin Villanueva wasn’t even born when the terrorist bombings occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
Knowing about the attack on the New York City World Trade Center is making the Harrison Middle School eighth-grader nervous for a different reason.
Villanueva played an important part in today’s 9/11 memorial assembly at his school.
“I’m playing Taps to end the program,” Villanueva said. “I’ve been practicing a lot, but I’m pretty nervous about it.”
Even though Villanueva has no first-hand knowledge of the scare the country felt when terrorist planes hit the World Trade Center twin towers that Tuesday morning 15 years ago, there are plenty of adults who do.
Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell, was getting ready for work when his wife alerted him to the breaking news on the television news.
“By the time I got to my first class of world problems, students were watching as a plane hit the second World Trade Center tower,” he recalled. “It was odd to be watching world history unfold.”
Fifteen years ago, there were no security checks at airports, something that is now standard for travelers like Sue Jetter of Sunnyside, who recently visited Africa.
“It’s hard to imagine never having gone through the security checks, It seems pretty standard now,” Jetter said.
Today’s student body assembly has been held every year at the middle school since 2002. It honors local fire fighters and police officers for their dedication to the community’s safety, band teacher Greg Kirk said.
“It (the ceremony) was first organized by former School Resource Officer Chico Rodriquez,” Kirk said.
This year, Kirk organized the memorial, inviting the Lower Valley Color Guard to handle the flag raising and lowering ceremony.
“We also invited the Sunnyside Police Department and fire department, as well as city officials to be honored,” Kirk said.
And, as tradition dictates, the veteran music man involves his music students, like Villanueva, to perform at the ceremony.
Kirk’s eighth grade band, and Mrs. Tobin’s seventh and eighth grade choir were scheduled to perform The Star Spangled Banner at the 10:30 a.m. program.
The choir also sang American Tears for the student body before Villanueva played Taps.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment