Knights cruise to 40-7 win over Zillah

— The battle of state 1A powerhouses Friday night in Zillah fell short of being a battle.

Top-ranked Royal routed the No. 4-ranked Leopards, 40-7, on Zillah’s home turf on Andy Collins Memorial Field.

Zillah had a tough time stopping the Leopards ground game and its air attack.

Royal’s Kaden Jenks threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, going 17-of-22. He also added a rushing touchdown.

His counterpart from Zillah, quarterback Trey Delp, had a rough time against a tough Royal defense that held him to just 64 yards and 8 completions in 19 attempts. Delp was also intercepted twice.

Ryan Slack had the lone score for the Leopards — a 34-yard scamper up the left side in the first quarter.

Zillah’s normally powerful run offense was stagnant all night, except for the singular burst by Slack.

Both defenses were hard-hitting and refused to give up, but Royal’s passing game was just too powerful with the Weber State-recruit Jenks at the helm.