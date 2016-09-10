Knights cruise to 40-7 win over Zillah

ZILLAH — The battle of state 1A powerhouses Friday night in Zillah fell short of being a battle.
Top-ranked Royal routed the No. 4-ranked Leopards, 40-7, on Zillah’s home turf on Andy Collins Memorial Field.
Zillah had a tough time stopping the Leopards ground game and its air attack.
Royal’s Kaden Jenks threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, going 17-of-22. He also added a rushing touchdown.
His counterpart from Zillah, quarterback Trey Delp, had a rough time against a tough Royal defense that held him to just 64 yards and 8 completions in 19 attempts. Delp was also intercepted twice.
Ryan Slack had the lone score for the Leopards — a 34-yard scamper up the left side in the first quarter.
Zillah’s normally powerful run offense was stagnant all night, except for the singular burst by Slack.
Both defenses were hard-hitting and refused to give up, but Royal’s passing game was just too powerful with the Weber State-recruit Jenks at the helm.
