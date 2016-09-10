Prosser offense too much for Toppenish

TOPPENISH — The Prosser Mustangs remained unbeaten Friday night after racking up a huge first-half lead over Toppenish.
The Mustangs (2-0) galloped past the Wildcats, 62-28.
By the end of the second quarter, Prosser had put its 62 points on the board and its second-string players on the field.
Toppenish could only muster 14 first-half points.
Toppenish added 14 points in the second half to close the game out with a 62-28 loss.
Prosser will take the field at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 against the 1-1 Quincy Jackrabbits.
Quincy lost its Sept. 2 season-opener, 14-21, to Chelan. The Jackrabbits won their Sept. 9 game, knocking off the Wapato Wolves, 48-15, at home.
