Sunnyside teams dominate gridiron

SUNNYSIDE — Both local high school football teams dominated opponents Friday.
The Sunnyside Christian Knights (2-0) overpowered the Yakama Tribal Eagles, 72-6, during an afternoon 8-man game in Toppenish.
And the Sunnyside Grizzlies (2-0) took out Southridge, 35-13, at home Friday night. Statistics for the Grizzlies game were not immediately available.
In 8-man action, the Knights opened up the game with 22 unanswered first-quarter points and tacked on another 24 in the second quarter to take a 46-0 lead to the locker room.
Knights quarterback Justin Faber commanded the offense, competing 3-of-5 for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 48 yards on 4 carriers.
Reciever Luke Wagenaar snagged one of those Faber passes, a 50-yarder for a quick first-quarter touchdown.
Back-up quarterback Chance Marsh added 20 more yards, completing 4-of-4.
The Knights defense held Eagles quarterback Star Sun Bill to 0 yards passing or rushing, having gone 0-for-2 in the air and carrying the ball eight times.
In other area football scores:
- Granger 41, White Swan 12
- Grandview 0, Ellensburg 62
- Mabton 27 Warden 22
- LaSalle 37, Kiona-Benton 14
- Goldendale 48, College Place 12
- Royal 40, Zillah 7
- Prosser 62, Toppenish 28
- Othello 55, East Valley 21
