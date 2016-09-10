Sunnyside teams dominate gridiron

— Both local high school football teams dominated opponents Friday.

The Sunnyside Christian Knights (2-0) overpowered the Yakama Tribal Eagles, 72-6, during an afternoon 8-man game in Toppenish.

And the Sunnyside Grizzlies (2-0) took out Southridge, 35-13, at home Friday night. Statistics for the Grizzlies game were not immediately available.

In 8-man action, the Knights opened up the game with 22 unanswered first-quarter points and tacked on another 24 in the second quarter to take a 46-0 lead to the locker room.

Knights quarterback Justin Faber commanded the offense, competing 3-of-5 for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 48 yards on 4 carriers.

Reciever Luke Wagenaar snagged one of those Faber passes, a 50-yarder for a quick first-quarter touchdown.

Back-up quarterback Chance Marsh added 20 more yards, completing 4-of-4.

The Knights defense held Eagles quarterback Star Sun Bill to 0 yards passing or rushing, having gone 0-for-2 in the air and carrying the ball eight times.

In other area football scores: