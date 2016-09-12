Board to consider contract

PROSSER — A proposed agreement for commercial driver license skills testing is on the agenda for School Board members tomorrow.
The contract proposal is with Educational Service District No. 112.
The board meets at 7 p.m. in Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
Prior to its regular meeting, the board will convene from 6-6:30 p.m. in an executive session to receive and evaluate complaints or charges against a public officer or employee.
