Carnival thrill ride in Sunnyside

Sunnyside’s first-ever International Trucking Festival on the St. Joseph Catholic Church lot at Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue attracted families Saturday and Sunday. Above, youngsters hold on during a roller coaster ride. At left, Nataly Hermino of Prosser and 1-year-old Alfredo Hermino take things slower on the merry-go-round.
