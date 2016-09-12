Carolyn Margaret (Edes) Larson, 65, of Grandview, went to meet Jesus face to face Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.

She was born Aug. 1, 1951 in Boise Idaho to loving parents, Wesley and Margaret (Bolin) Edes.

Following her graduation from Sunnyside High School in 1969 Carolyn attended Northwest Nazarene University and Yakima Valley College School of Nursing. She married Ernest Larson Sept. 9, 1972.

Carolyn valued all of life and loved witnessing God’s handiwork. As a practicing registered nurse for 25 years, it’s estimated she assisted in the delivery of 4,000 babies at Toppenish, Sunnyside General and Sunnyside Community Hospitals.

As a natural leader and advocate for people, Carolyn served her nursing colleagues as the Washington State Nurses Association negotiator for Sunnyside Community Hospital, retiring from nursing in 1998.

Early in her life, Carolyn committed her life to Christ. She courageously lived her faith and believed in the power of prayer. While teaching first grade Sunday School, she inspired children to memorize the Lord’s Prayer. Beginning when her children were in elementary school until her passing, her prayer groups were a source of great joy for her. Having a heart for ministry, she generously gave her service and resources to Northwest Nazarene University, Nazarene missions, Life Options and Extra Mile Student Center.

She loved people and especially children. Carolyn showed her love by sending greeting cards to tell people she loved them and was praying for them. She prioritized sending letters to all the Grandview kids at church camp every summer including this year.

Baking pies, planning parties and playing games with family and friends brought her great enjoyment. Using great wisdom when playing games with her grandchildren, she resolved to never “let” her grandkids win, they had to win fair and square.

At 22 years of age Carolyn was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She experienced her first symptoms at 17. Later, in 2003, she was diagnosed with Mitral Stenosis, a rare heart valve disease unrelated to Multiple Sclerosis. In March 2016, she miraculously received a prosthetic heart valve at the University of Washington through an experimental research study with the Interventional cardiology team.

Countless setbacks throughout her lifetime did not deter her from praising God and persevering in the face of extremely difficult health challenges. She inspired others with her ability to love in the face of suffering, show kindness in the face of adversity and exhibit unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior. She determined to live each day to its fullest and she fought with courage through it all.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ernest Larson of Grandview; daughters, Heather (Ramez) Farag of Kennewick and Hollie (Brian) Lindner of Nampa, Idaho; son, Chad (Jennifer) Larson of Kennewick.

Extended family includes Allen Carpenter of Vancouver, Angela Noble of Shoreline and Jessica (Chris) Biglin of Richland. She is also survived by six grandchildren, sisters-in-law Audrey Edes and Marita Larson of Sunnyside and many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Margaret Edes; brother, Gordon Edes; parents-in-law, David and Kate Larson; brother-in-law, Everett Larson; sister-in-laws, Katherine (Bernie) Ruhl and Norma (Paul) Long.

A celebration of life service will be Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene in Grandview, 500 N. Elm St. Everyone is invited to a dessert reception and time of sharing following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Nazarene University, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries-Jesus Film, Life Options or Extra Mile Student Center, c/o Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm St., Grandview, WA 98930.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of all arrangements.