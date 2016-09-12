City to review grant needs

— Finding funds for stormwater and street improvements will be on the agenda for City Council members tomorrow.

City Administrator Cus Arteaga is recommending council members approve two grant applications.

One is seeking state money to help improve the street stormwater system on the east side of town.

The other is for road maintenance, sidewalk repairs, pathway maintenance and handicap-accessible ramps.

The Council has a committee-of-the-whole meeting at 6 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Both are in City Hall, 207 W. Second St.