County may settle $350,000 suit

— Yakima County commissioners will tomorrow consider a negotiated settlement in a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

In January, Emmanuel Cisneros filed a civil rights lawsuit against Yakima County, the city of Sunnyside, Sunnyside police detective Jaime Prieto and the city Police Department.

He alleged wrongful arrest stemming from drug charges in 2013, City Manager Don Day said.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies made the initial arrest in Outlook and Prieto was called to assist, Day said.

“We got top billing (on the lawsuit) because he (Cisneros) didn’t recognize anyone else except Prieto,” Day said.

Cisneros’ case in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Washington had sought damages of $350,000.

Commissioners meet at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow in Yakima City Council Chambers, 129 N. Second St. Their consideration of a settlement comes after Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. dismissed the lawsuit in July when Cisneros’ attorney, J.J. Sandlin, reached an agreement with the city and county attorneys.

The settlement is about $10,000, Day said, none of which came from the city’s pocket.

It is the third lawsuit the city has dealt with this year.

The estate of Ramon Ayala Jr. filed suit in March, alleging a lack of proper training “in the use of deadly force” prompted Sgt. Jeff Cunningham to act hastily in shooting and killing him March 6, 2013.

In February, the city prevailed when a lawsuit filed by Stonies, LLC was dismissed in Yakima County Superior Court.

Store owner Dave Rand briefly opened a marijuana store near the corner of Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Grove Road, but was shut down by city officials and a ban on pot in the city limits.

He contended the city improperly issued building permits for his business and did not conduct a necessary environmental review.