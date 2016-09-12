Crash injures two from lower valley

— Two Lower Yakima Valley residents are recovering today from injuries sustained in a one-car crash Saturday morning.

Gregory Wickline, 24, of Grandview, was eastbound in a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle on Interstate 82 when he changed lanes at Milepost 98 and lost control, the Washington State Patrol said.

Wickline’s car then flipped over onto the highway shoulder, landing on its wheels on Jacobs Road, troopers said.

Wickline and his passenger, Joana Nunez, 21, of Mabton, were both injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, troopers said.

Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, troopers said.

The Beetle was considered a total loss, the State Patrol said.

The cause of the crash was an unsafe lane change, troopers said.

Wickline faces a charge of second-degree negligent driving, the State Patrol said.