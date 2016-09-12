Firefighters battle shed blaze

Photo by John Fannin
Firefighters mop up after a blaze destroyed a shed Friday in Outlook at 231 Lowry Road. A nearby home was saved. Owner Jose L. Cuevas said the shed had items valued at about $5,000. He believed an electrical wiring issue caused the fire.
