Katherine “Katie” B. Cole, 91, of Yakima, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016, in Yakima.

Katie was born in Rifle, Colo., March 1, 1925, the daughter of Phillip and Emma (Kukes) Becker. She was one of 11 children. Being number nine she was a “tomboy”

She grew up in Ronan, Mont., and received her education there.

Katie met her brother’s friend, Jay Cole, and they later married in Ronan on Jan. 18, 1946. In 1947 Katie and Jay moved permanently to Toppenish.

Following 70 years of marriage, Jay passed away in December 2015.

Katie had many talents, one of them was that she designed their home at Silvercreek. She also was a homemaker, stay-at- home mom, professional seamstress, Avon lady and news reporter for Mabton. Her imagination and creativity were endless.

She also helped by driving the wheat truck for Jay during wheat harvest. Katie would cook for a crew of 15 to 20 people during wheat harvest for Bi-County Farms on Horse Heaven. She was an avid fisherman and developed the skill of fly fishing. Katie loved to square dance. She and Jay started the Star Dusters Square Dance Club in Mabton. They would attend all the square dances from Yakima to Benton City.



Katie and Jay helped renovate the former Square Dance Hall on Belma Rd. Katie loved to play baseball, camping, traveling with friends and embroider, which was taught by her dad. She also enjoyed wood working, planning parties, painting and in her later years going to the casino.



Once, Mom and Dad were at a party with friends, when it got dark they and one friend went looking for watermelons and found a big patch of them.

When they were leaving with their watermelons, they realized they were being followed. They started walking faster and so did the person following them. As they ran so did the pursuer. The chase was on.

When they got out of the watermelon patch they looked and saw it was horses. They laughed and laughed.

Katie is survived by her daughter, Cris Owsley, two grandchildren, Victorya Davis and Guy Becker; six great- grandchildren, Jessy, Kayla, Tori, Jason, John and Grace; three great-great grandchildren, Elijah, Nehemiah and Lucy and an extra grandson Jason Owsley. She is also survived by her siblings, AnnaMae Huxman, Pat, Roy and Max Cole, Winnie Miles and Dixie Matthews; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jay Cole; her parents, Phillip and Emma (Kukes) Becker; brothers, Phillip, John, Pete, Henry, Ruben, Eddy and George Becker; sisters, Maggie Becker, Mary Garcia, her sisters and brothers-in-law; Don Cole, Jean Sharpe, Norma Grother, Myrna Whitney and two nephews; Steve and Ronnie Cole.

Both Katie and Jay accepted Jesus Christ last year, 2015. They are reunited in Heaven because of the promises of God who is faithful and true.

A memorial service is planned for both Katie and Jay on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at 2 p.m., in the Meyer Auditorium in Yakima.

