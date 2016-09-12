Programs proposed

PULLMAN — A proposal to improve access to statistical research is on the agenda for Washington State University’s Board of Regents.
The board meets starting at 1:15 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday in the Compton Union Building.
They will consider establishing the Center for Interdisciplinary Statistical Education Research and another center to focus on high-performance computing.
