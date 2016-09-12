Service helps locals mark observance of 9/11 attacks

— In Grandview and Mabton, it was a “Day of Service.”

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside called it “Honoring Heroes.”

Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, also of Sunnyside, called it “God’s Work, Our Hands.”

What they all had in common was a shared emphasis remembering the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

About 175 residents turned out in Grandview on Saturday for clean-up projects that ranged from cleaning windows at the Community Center to digging up weeds in a ballfield at Country Park.

The event was organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-Day Saints.

The community service theme continued in Mabton, which also hosted a Day of Service

Cornerstone Assembly of God Church had a packed house for its Sunday morning service. It included a tribute to local police officers and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

Pastor Bob Widmann invited Cmdr. Scott Bailey to speak. His address included a call for unity, noting that “all lives matter.”

A barbecue was served to officers after the service.

Members of Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s “God’s Work, Our Hands” outreach involved bringing lunch to the Sunnyside Fire Department on Sunday .

Pastor Katrina Walther also pledged to firefighters that, if they wished, specific church members would pray for each of them through the next year.

Observances of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks began last Friday at Harrison Middle School.

That event included performances by the school’s band and choir. Police officers and firefighters were also invited to participate.