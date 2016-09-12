State seeks comments

State officials want feedback from the public on Washingtonians’ priorities.

Results Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee’s initiative seeking to make state government more effective, opened a short survey last week open to all residents.

“When we launched Results Washington, we worked hard to develop goals across state government that reflect the priorities of the people we serve,” Inslee said. “This survey is an easy way for families, workers, businesses and communities to weigh in on what’s important to them.”

The survey is online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ResultsWAMe.