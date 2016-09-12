Sunnyside girls escape kidnapping attempt

— Police today are seeking a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap two girls in the Parkland Homes area Saturday night while they were walking home from a carnival in town.

The girls fought off the man, police said. The suspect is described as a white male, with a reddish mustache and clear complexion; green to hazel eyes in his late 20s to early 30s. He is reported to be 5-5 to 5-8 in height with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood up, black or dark colored pants and black gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

