Sunnyside may seek grant funds for airport

— The City Council may seek state assistance to pay for airport improvements.

The item is on the council’s agenda for its meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in the Law and Justice Building, 401 Homer St.

Public Works Director Shane Fisher said the state Department of Transportation has funds available to pay up to half of the city’s $395,000 matching costs to access a federal grant for runway and taxiway improvements at the airport.

The city last year was notified it had a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for a $3.9 million runway and taxiway rehabilitation project.

It requires the city to come up with a 10 percent match, totalling $395,000.

Council tonight will consider approving the state grant application, as well as applying for and receiving the federal grant.

Also tonight, the council will consider action on improvements to the wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Jim Restucci may also vacate a position on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission tonight.