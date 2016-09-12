Two deaths in three days on Prosser roads

— Two men are dead and at least two others injured in two crashes on local roads in a three-day span.

On Saturday morning, a man died when his vehicle was struck by a northbound woman on O’Brian Road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle, which was eastbound.

Two men riding with the man were injured in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It did not release the names of those involved in the crash as of press time.

Less than 48 hours prior to that, Jose R. Maciel, 52, of Yakima, died Thursday when his mini-van crossed the center line on Sellards Road and crashed with a tractor-trailor driven by Brian Ness, 62, of British Columbia, Capt. Clay Vannoy said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Sellards and Tyacke Roads, Vannoy said. The crash sent the minivan rolling down a steep embankment before it came to rest on its side.

“The Benton County Sheriff’s Office does not believe alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in this accident,” Vannoy said.

His report did not indicate if Ness was injured in the crash.

There have been four traffic fatalities on Prosser-area roads this year.

In April, a South Carolina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Exit 82 of Interstate 82. Crystal M. Powell, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was ejected from the car in which she was a passenger.

That same month, Santiago Mendoza Zenon, 38, of Prosser, died when he flipped his vehicle at Gap and McCreadie roads.