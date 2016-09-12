Victor T. Rivard, 72, of Mabton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.

Victor was raised by his grandmother Galland in Mabton.

Victor married his High School sweetheart Donna Baumgarten in September of 1962.

They were married for one year when he went into the Navy in 1963 and served in the Philippines as postal clerk in Yokohama, Japan. When he returned from service he worked for the Grandview post office for 12 years.

Victor returned to the Navy in 1980 and served two more years. He came back home, where he became manager of the Grandridge Mobile Court in Grandview for several years. Then he owned Southside Auto Shop in Mabton for about eight years.

Victor is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Rick (Janet) Rivard, Chad (Lisa) John and grandchildren, Sheryl Rivard, Mathew Rivard; and Brad Stills, five great-grandchildren and sister, Dottie (Tom) Van Dorn.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Martha Rivard; sister, Pattie Winter; and son, Aaron Rivard.

Graveside memorial service will be at a later date. Those wishing to sign Victor’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.