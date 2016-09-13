Deputies identify Prosser twin as Saturday crash fatality

— The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Saturday in a two-car crash.

Brayan Sanchez, 21, died when a car he was riding in was struck by a northbound woman on O’Brian Road, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle, which was eastbound.

Sanchez’s twin brother, Gerardo, was injured and transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Their father, Abraham Sanchez, was driving the car and was treated at PMH Medical Center for injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the woman who allegedly ran the stop sign.

It said that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

A Brayan Sanchez Memorial Fund has been established at www.gofundme.com/2wbd7bcc

A friend, Tony Madera, set up the fund Sunday. To date it has $2,495 of the $7,000 goal to help cover funeral expenses.

“He will always be remembered for being such a kind and loving brother and son to the Sanchez family,” Madera wrote on the Go Fund Me page. “I ask all of you to please help me donate to this wonderful family in a time of need. We’re all going to miss you buddy.”