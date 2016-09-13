Geocache tour begins

MT. RAINIER — The final Centennial GeoTour is set to begin Friday in Mount Rainier National Park.
More than 100 geocaches are being hidden around the park for hikers to discover using GPS coordinates.
This is the fourth installment of the geotour in the park honoring the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.
The first three geocaches were placed June 13, 2015; Oct. 9, 2015; and July 1, 2016.
For geocache coordinates log onto www.geocaching.com/play/geotours/visit-rainier.
