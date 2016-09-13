Granger girls sweep ‘Dogs

CASHMERE — The Granger girls swept host Cashmere in a nonleague 1A volleyball match Saturday.

The Spartans (2-0) won 25-13, 25-22 and 25-23.

Several Granger girls were perfect from the serving line including Mayu Molina with 13-of-13, Emma Stewart 11-11, Kaitlyn Roettger and Naya Roettger, both 7-7. Granger’s Christina Ruiz went nearly perfect at 14-15, with four aces.

Molina led the Spartans with 18 digs, 13 kills and three aces in the nonleague match.

The Spartans head to La Salle today for a South Central Athletic Conference game.