Jay W. Haley Jr., 75, of Outlook, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Sunnyside.

Jay was born April 12, 1941, in Wheeler, Ark., the son of Jay and Edna (Boyd) Haley Sr.



He attended Granger High School.

On Sept. 3, 1960, he married Peggy Slack.

He later married Barbara Jean Raymond on Nov. 10, 1984.

Jay was a jack of all trades. If you needed anything, he either had it or he could find it for you.

He was a great mechanic. Jay enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sporting activities and making sure his kids were happy.

If he could find time, he enjoyed fishing.

In his early years he was a member of the Granger Lions Club and enjoyed racing cars.



Jay is survived by his children, Deanna (Dwight) French of Prosser, Tim (Corinne) Haley of Outlook, Lisa (Rick) Cox of Prosser, Bill (Janelle) Felthauser of Lewiston, Idaho, Sabrina (Larry) Lyons of Granger and Jeff (Sheila) Felthauser of Clarkston; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Karen) Haley; and sister, Brenda (Jim) Cochran, all of Yakima.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Haley; parents, Jay Haley Sr. and Edna Lee Haley; and brother, Gene Haley.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Assembly of God Church in Granger.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.