Judith Rae (Roach) Lee, 80, of Richland, passed away Sept. 9, 2016.

She was born in Portland, Ore., to Thomas and Edna Bishop, Feb. 8, 1936.

Judith was one of the first women to obtain a radio engineering license. She pioneered in radio and was a disc jockey in 1957, before most women were ever heard of being in radio.

She belonged to the Royal Matron of Amarenth (Masonic Organization) and was a member of Eastern Star.

She was married to Sid Roach for 30 years. He passed away Aug. 10, 1992.

In June of 1993, she married Ross Lee Jr. and they were married for 23 years, until he passed away April 11, 2016.

Judith is survived by many who had cared for her and loved her.

She had a vibrant spirit like no other and had a great love of life.

She will be greatly missed.



A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com. Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.