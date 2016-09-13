Locals stay on track with accounting

— Two local women with a combined 70 years of accounting experience have joined forces at (SN)2 Certified Public Accountant LLC.

Sue Newhouse formerly operated the former Sattler and Associates, LLC accounting firm with Sharon Sheppard.

When Sheppard retired, Newhouse and Sylvia Newhouse decided to team up and form the new firm.

“We both married cousins,” Sue Newhouse said of she and her business partner having the same last name.

When Bruce Ricks’ historic, preserved train depot at 102 S. Sixth St. came on the market, the Newhouses decided to purchase the site for the new business.

“It’s been in the works for year,” Sue Newhouse said of the new venture.

She brings 40 years of experience as a certified public accountant, while Sylvia Newhouse has 30 years of bookkeeping experience.

To celebrate their venture, the women will host an open house at their new office from 5-7 p.m. tomorrow, complete with wine tasting.

Both say the enjoy the historical nature of the building, which served as a Northern Pacific freight depot.

Old photos and souvenirs from the depot’s train days fill the 1,700 square-foot building.

All will be on display during the open house.