Mabton to discuss administrator post tonight

— The City Council tonight will discuss finding a new city administrator to replace Walt Bratton Jr., who resigned suddenly last month.

The council will review the administrator post during a 6 p.m. work shop meeting today at City Hall, 305 Main St.

Mayor Mario Martinez said the city is advertising the position. No candidates have applied to date, he said yesterday afternoon.

Bratton, a Grandview native who had been with the city for 14 months, did not provide a reason for leaving.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve the citizens of Mabton,” his note read. “It has been an extremely productive tenure with a long list of staff accomplishments for the residents of the city of Mabton. I resign with immediate effect.”

He had been on sick leave since at least the end of June. Martinez, who after Bratton’s departure said he is running day-to-day operations at City Hall, declined to say when the leave began due to privacy concerns.

Bratton’s father, Walt Bratton Sr., said it was due to stress.

Besides the administrator position, council members will have their regular meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss other city business.

Agenda items include updating the city’s signature authority for accounts at Banner Bank, approving a variance.

The council will also receive progress estimates on well and water main replacement projects.

Council members will consider approving an engineering services contract for Safe Routes to School Construction.

An update on the city’s water rate study is also planned.

The council is also expected to consider police sergeant wages and salary.