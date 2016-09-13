Outlook man faces charges for heroin

— A local man is facing five charges related to heroin.

Reynaldo Rafael Garcia, 52, was arrested Friday on five counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin, probable cause documents show.

He is accused of selling the drug over a period of six months to a confidential informant working with a Yakima County drug task force.

Officers executed a search warrant of Garcia’s home, 903 Outlook Road, and he was arrested trying to run out the back door, records show.

Detectives found burnt foil containing a dark, tar-like substance that later tested positive for heroin, records show.

They also found two parcels of material containing a total of 9.3 grams of material that also later tested positive for heroin.

Officials with the task force sought a search warrant because Garcia allegedly sold

heroin on four different occasions to an informant working with the drug task force, records show.

He is accused of making sales twice in March, once in August and selling two plastic parcels of heroin this month, records show.

The plan to have an informant make the purchases dates back to March 2015, records show.

At that time, Detective Johnny Gusby began investigating Garcia, records show.