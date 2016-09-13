Paralympian wins silver medal in Rio

— A local wheelchair athlete has earned a medal in the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Chelsea McClammer, a 2012 Richland High School graduate, won silver in the women’s 400-meter T53 on Sunday. Her time was 55.13 seconds, her personal record.

T53 races are for people with disabilities who have use of their arms, but little or no trunk functions, a result of spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy and other medical conditions.

The 22-year-old McClammer finished second behind Hongzhuan Zhou of China, who set a world record with a time of 54.43.