Police seek leads in attempted kidnapping

— Quick thinking by two local girls likely saved them from a kidnapping attempt Saturday.

Police today are praising the girls’ actions, even as they search for the suspect in the case.

The girls and a boy, all ages 14 and 15, were walking home at about 11:30 p.m. from a carnival at St. Joseph’s Parish when they stopped to rest and sit on a curb in the Parkland Homes area, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

A black Honda, with black rims, tinted windows and blacked-out emblems passed them with no headlights then turned around and drove past them again, stopping just down the street, Bailey said. The boy noticed the trunk on the Honda was not secured and alerted the driver.

The driver ignored the boy and approached one of the girls. He grabbed her and told her she was coming with him, Bailey said.



A struggle ensued and the second girl tried to help her friend and was assaulted, Bailey said. He tackled the first girl, climbed on top of her and tried covering her mouth.

The second victim, regained her senses after being struck and began yelling “rape” to alert nearby residents, Bailey said. The suspect fled after returning to his vehicle.

“The fact that the teens were walking together in a group helped, and the quick thinking of yelling ‘rape’ scared off the suspect before the situation turned for the worse,” Bailey said.

Police also encourage parents to talk with children about the importance of walking in groups and remaining alert to their surroundings.

Bailey described the suspect as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s with a reddish mustache and clear complexion and green to hazel eyes.

He is reported to be 5-5 to 5-8 in height with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with the hood up, black or dark colored pants and black gloves.

His vehicle is described as a 2000s Honda, black with black rims, tinted windows, blacked out emblems, a rear spoiler and possibly aftermarket taillights.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Police Department at 509-836-6200.