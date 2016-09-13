0

Reading with Sunnyside royalty

During the last week of her reign, Miss Sunnyside Jessica Linde reads yesterday to four and five-year-old children at Sunnyside United Methodist Pre-School.

Photo by John Fannin
Tuesday, September 13, 2016

