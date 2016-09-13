Sunnyside boys run into fifth place

— Sunnyside finished fifth and Prosser seventh during the Ellensburg Invite boys cross country meet Saturday at Irene Rinehart Park.

Ellensburg won the team title with a low of 65 points, followed by West Valley at 109, Enumclaw 129, Woodroow Wilson 144 and Sunnyside 173. Toppenish grabbed sixth with 176 points, followed by Prosser with 197, Goldendale at 206 and Zillah with 210.

Granger’s Alfonso Price finished 10th overall with a time of 12:04.

Adrian Benitez paced the Grandview Greyounds with a 21st place finish in 12:36.22, followed by Zillah’s Nate Mendoza and Wad Koerner, with times of 12:36.23 and 12:37.24, respectively.

Sunnyside’s Michael Condie was 24th with a time of 12:39 and Joe Rodriguez III was 34th in 12:50.

Prosser’s Jose Acosta took 40th in a time of 12:54.

In girls racing, Zillah brought home gold from the Ellensburg Invite cross country meet Saturday.

The Leopards won with a team low score of 78 points, holding off second-place Ellensburg with 97 points.

Zillah’s Kalen Johnson took fourth individually with a time of 14:04 and Madison Elizondo was seventh in 14:42. Faith Mason grabbed 19th and Hayley Mason 20th for the Leopards, posting times of 15:25 and 15:27, respectively.

Prosser girls finished 10th overall with 204 team points. Justice Newhouse led the Mustang girls, finishing 11th in a time of 15:04. Teammate Nati VerMulm finished 35th with 15:56.