Sunnyside seeking organizer for Cinco de Mayo Festival

— Even as the calendar turns to fall, city officials are already looking to next May and one of the city’s biggest festivals, Cinco de Mayo.

The city has issued a request for proposals from groups or individuals interested in managing the festival.

Prospective organizers can submit an application with the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and seek tourism dollars to put on the festival.

City Manager Don Day said city staff won’t run Cinco de Mayo.

Staff under Day’s direction is currently organizing the Lighted Farm Implement Parade this December.

The City Council approved last month a $10,000 proposal Day submitted to organize the implement parade since the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce has disbanded.

“That was a one-time, stop-gap thing,” Day said of staff taking on the December parade. “We didn’t want to see it die.

“We don’t want to do another festival.”

But never say never.

“If we don’t get groups or individuals to step up, or if we don’t get qualified applicants or if council wants us to, then I suppose we could,” he said.

Applicants interested in organizing the Cinco de Mayo Parade have until

10 a.m. Oct. 3 to submit a proposal to the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

The first of two mandatory pre-proposal meetings is 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fire Department conference room, 513 S. Eighth St.

A second meeting is Sept. 22 at the same time and location.

Applicants must attend one of the two meetings.

They must also deliver seven copies of their proposal and required documentation to City Clerk Deborah Estrada, City of Sunnyside, 818 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside, WA 98944.

The Cinco de Mayo Festival, like the Lighted Farm Implement Parade, was previously managed by the Chamber of Commerce.

That group disbanded this year due to back tax issues.

The chamber lost its federal tax-exempt status because it failed to pay employee taxes over a period of four years under previous management.

Chamber officials since then have made efforts to pay the taxes owed.

Day is optimistic individuals or groups other than city staff will step up and take charge of Cinco de Mayo.

“Hopefully, there will be some organizations take the lead,” he said.