Sunnyside United to hear status of pot ban

— A local non-profit will receive an update on the city’s marijuana ban in the wake of a City Council vote last month to re-open the issue for discussion.

Sunnyside United-Unidos will receive the update during its meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Dean Broersma is a city representative on the Sunnyside United-Unidos board and will provide the update.

The non-profit is a coalition of city, school and private organizations, such as local businesses and churches.

It’s focus is to steer teenagers away from drug and alcohol use.

Members of Sunnyside United-Unidos have also opposed vape shops opening near schools.

“They’re (council members) talking about it and we want to know what the status is,” Executive Director Cathy Kelley said.

The council, by a 4-3 vote, agreed to revisit the ban last month.

Broersma was among those who voted against the move, expressing concerns about multiple marijuana retail stores setting up shop in Sunnyside if the city changes course.

Councilwoman Theresa Hancock asked for the review after the Yakima City Council lifted its ban on retail pot.

As a result of that decision, staff will bring back research to the council showing potential revenues lost due to the ban, and possible issues with leaving the ban in place or lifting it.

The group will also review membership and programs Thursday.

The meeting is in the Denny Blaine Boardroom, 810 E. Custer Ave.