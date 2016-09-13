Swimmers place in jamboree

— Several area girls placed in the Eastern Washngton Jamboree swim meet Saturday.

Swimmers from Prosser, Cheney, Selah, Grandview, Mabton and Toppenish all hit the water in the annual jamboree at the municipal pool.

Grandview’s Taylor Ebbelar won the 100 yard individual medley, the most grueling event in the swim meet.

With a time of 1:18.55, she edged Savannah Maltos of Toppenish, who clocked in at 1:18.26.

Grandview’s Maxine Ocampo was fifth in the event in 1:19.17 and Prosser’s Abby Cromwell and Rachel Bount finished eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 1:25.20 and 1:30.39.

In the 50 yard butterfly, Prosser’s Maia Wojkowiak was third in 40.79 and Grandview’s Kendall Robertson fifth in 44.28.

Meanwhile, Prosser’s Rachel Forrister was fourth in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:20.67.

Forrister was also second in the 50 yard backstroke, clocking in at 41.56. Grandview’s Emma Febus was third with 47.51 and Prosser’s Jaela Griffiths and Elle Yanez were fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 50.10 and 55.45.

In the 100 yard backstroke, Ebbelar was third for Grandview with 1:20.65 and Blount was fifth for Prosser in 1:25.04.

In the largest field of the day, Prosser’s Kaylyn Sanders took fifth in the 100 yard freestyle, in 1:05.19.

Wojkowiak took 15th in 1:20.60 and Robertson was 18th with 1:21.59. Grandview’s Hannah Binfet rounded out the Top 20 with a time of 1:28.72.

In the 100 yard breaststroke, Grandview’s Ocampo was second with 1:28.44 and Binfet was fifth in 1:32.84. Prosser’s Cromwell took fourth in the event in 1:29.74 and Sarah Winder rounded out the Top 10 in 1:49.04.

Mabton’s only swimmer, Katy Ott, finished eighth overall in the 100 breaststroke in 1:42.20.

Winder was fourth in the 50 yard senior with a time of 42.56 and Ebbalar was seventh in 47.62.

The Prosser A team took fourth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:25.25 and its B team was sixth in 2:52.88. Grandview’s team finished seventh in 3:19.42.

In the 200 yard freestyle relay, Grandview’s team took third in 2:10.93.

Prosser’s A team was sixth in 2:18.20 and B team was eighth in 2:31.20.