Tax incentives focus of tool

— The public and lawmakers have a new tool at their fingertips to learn more about the value of state tax incentives.

The state Department of Revenue is introducing interactive software to share data about certain tax preferences, including those for the aerospace, renewable energy and manufacturing industries.

Users can apply different filters to see who has taken a particular tax incentive, which businesses saw the greatest tax benefit in a given year, or view the different tax preferences taken by a business.

The tool includes 2004-15 data from 2004 through 2015 for tax incentives that require businesses to file an annual report or survey with the agency..

Starting in 2017, Revenue will post the surveys and reports and update the interactive data tool by June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31 each year.

Businesses often seek filing extensions, and the various release dates coincide with those extension deadlines.