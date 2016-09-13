Zillah will have to tighten defense to make playoffs

— If the Leopards expect to reach the Tacoma Dome this December, they are going to have to tighten up their defense following last Friday’s 40-7 loss to the Royal Knights.

The defending state 1A champion Knights (2-0) taught Zillah (1-1) an offensive clinic at Andy Collins Memorial Field.

Zillah head coach Tim Strothers declined to comment after the loss to top-ranked Royal.

Going into the game, Zillah was ranked No. 4. But that ranking may not hold given the Royal shellacking the Leopards took.

But Zillah is looking to return to the post-season, players said.

Last year, Zillah made it into the playoffs and advanced to the 1A quarterfinals.

But the Connell Eagles ended the Leopards’ run for the state football title, 14-13.

The following week, top-ranked Royal knocked Connell out of the playoffs, 47-7.

Last Friday’s game was reminiscent of that Royal-Connell battle, with the quarterback leading the charge.

Royal senior quarterback Kaden Jenks almost beat the Leopards single-handedly, last week, throwing 17-of-22 for 215 yards and two scores. He also ran the ball in for another touchdown.

After the game, Jenks said he wasn’t nervous about coming into Zillah to face the previously undefeated Leopards.

We take every team and every game the same, he said, as he left the field.

Zillah’s secondary wasn’t the only one giving up points.

Royals Alonzo Hernandez also scored twice, rushing for a team-high 80 yards on 11 carries.

Defense seems to be the Leopards’ weakness and the South Central Athletic Conference-West is taking notice.

The Zillah-Royal bout will be the go-to game film for division coaches planning for the Leopards.

This Friday, Zillah hosts the winless Highland Scots (0-2). The Scots are coming off a 36-0 loss to the Kittitas Coyotes.

Top-ranked Royal will head to Warden to face the Cougars.

That’s not expected to be much of a game for the Knights.

Warden (0-2) lost to Mabton, 27-22, last week. And on opening weekend, the Cougars lost 28-26 to the defending state 2B champion Okanogan Bulldogs.

Zillah, quarterback Trey Delp will have to shake off his performance last week against Royal if the Leopards hope to regain their composure on the gridiron.

The tough Royal defense that held him to just 64 yards and eight completions in 19 attempts. Delp was also intercepted twice.

Kickoff time Friday in Zillah is 7 p.m.