Celebrate harvest in Sunnyside this week

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

The Miss Sunnyside Board of Directors has single-handedly revived a dying community celebration.

Accolades to the team of parents for taking on Sunshine Days, an event most people saw as a lost cause. Without this corps of volunteers, Sunshine Days would not be happening this weekend.

On Friday, the volunteers will roll out the carpet for the community to participate in the first of three days of family-friendly activities — a carnival, car show, street fair in the park and more.

More importantly, this group of loyal Seattle Seahawk fans have secure personal appearances from the SeaGals cheerleaders. That alone should draw a huge crowd to Centennial Square.

This self-proclaimed Sunshine Day Committee is counting on a large crowd.

The near demise of the community’s crown jewel was the result of years of apathy. The revival is the result of everything but.

Thanks to the committee of former Miss Sunnyside court parents — as well as the current group of parents — Sunshine Days looks to be one of the best events in year.

Teri Alvarez-Ziegler, Tom and Sharon Dolan, and Diana Blumer deserve thanks from the community. The parents of the current Miss Sunnyside Court, which celebrates its final walk alongside the Miss Sunnyside Believe community float Saturday morning, deserve our thanks as well. Thanks to their hustle and bustle, Sunnyside will again have three days of celebration marking the end of summer.

Those hard-working volunteers have given Sunshine Days a much-needed, hearty dose of CPR.