City’s search continues

MABTON — The City Council learned last night that a job opening for city administrator position has been posted on the city website.
Mayor Mario Martinez said the job, formerly held by Walt Bratton Jr., will be posted on a statewide basis this week.
Martinez said he would also contact applicants who sought the job previously when Bratton was hired 14 months ago.
Also, council removed Bratton as a signer on the city bank account.
